See the stars of Ghost the Musical recreate famous pottery scene at Sunderland’s National Glass Centre

Stars of Ghost The Musical got visitors to National Glass Centre in a spin when they recreated the film’s iconic pottery wheel scene.

Rebekah Lowings, who plays Molly, and Niall Sheehy, who plays Sam, took to the wheel to work the clay and get a further insight into the University of Sunderland ceramics courses which are based at the National Glass Centre.

Based on the hit 1990 film starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze, the musical tells the story of couple Molly and Sam whose lives are torn apart when he’s murdered in a robbery gone wrong.

Speaking about recreating the famous potter’s wheel scene, Rebekah said: “I was originally petrified because, apart from being a performer, my artistic qualities are very slim. I love that scene because we have so much fun. I wish I could get Niall more messy, but he has a quick change right after and I’m not allowed.”

Aside from the famous The Righteous Brothers’ Unchained Melody track, the musical’s moving score is penned by Sunderland-born musician Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard.

The learning and engagement team at the National Glass Centre run regular introductory courses in ceramics for the public.

•Ghost the Musical is running at Sunderland Empire until Saturday, March 16. Tickets from Tel: 0844 871 3022

