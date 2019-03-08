Seaham-born performer brings West End workshops to South Tyneside

An East Durham performer is bringing the heart of the West End to South Shields this Easter for a three-day intense workshop.

West End and TV actress Annie Guy, originally from Seaham, is launching her workshop series Musical Theatre Studio (MTS) at The Customs House, South

Shields from April 8-10.

The workshops will focus on giving young people aged 8-18 a taste of performing life by working with a team of industry professionals to experience the excitement of performing in a West End production themselves.

Annie studied at the prestigious Arts Education Schools in London graduating in 2016. She has since gone on to gain credits on the stage in a major

production of West Side Story and the Thoroughly Modern Millie UK tour whilst also appearing in CBBC’s BAFTA winning show DIXI as Jane.

Most recently, Annie appeared as the principal girl in the Customs House pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

Annie said: “I wanted to launch MTS in the North East of England as although London is my theatre home, this will always be my true one. I believe that passionate young performers in the North East of England aren’t presented with the same opportunities that are available elsewhere in the country and, therefore, it’s harder for them to be inspired to pursue a career in the performing arts industry and I’m determined to change that.”

•Annie’s Musical Theatre Studio workshop for 8-18 year olds will run from April 8-10 at the Customs House. The cost of the

workshop is £80 with sibling discounts available. Contact Annie on musicaltheatrestudios@gmail.com or text/phone on 07720375402.