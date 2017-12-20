Search

Review: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor® Dreamcoat, Metro Radio Arena, until December 31

Joe McElderry stars in Joseph at the Metro Radio Arena.
He's back home for Christmas and Joe McElderry superfans are loving it.

Taking the title role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor® Dreamcoat, our South Shields superstar commands the stage in every scene he's in.

The musical is an energetic, fun-filled couple of hours and as Joe does, in whatever he does, he steals the show.

This is our 2009 X Factor winner's first major theatrical appearance - and he deserves the rave reviews he's collecting.

The show had the Metro Radio Arena audience on their feet - and pleading for more.

Everyone loves the Pharaoh character in Joseph and this production isn't any different.

It's a perfect, festive family show - and you've got until December 31 to go see Joe(seph).