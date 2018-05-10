Netherlands National Circus arrives in Peterlee

Clown around in Peterlee this weekend as the circus comes to town.

The Netherlands National Circus has brought its big top to Eden Lane Park where it will be entertaining audiences until Sunday with daily shows.

Clowns Sarita and Kim Leon from Netherlands Circus at Eden Park, Peterlee.

Celebrating its 250th birthday this year, the circus features an international cast of more than 30 performers.

Highlights include the Duo Extreme who can be seen flying though the air inside the big top as they showcase their skills as aerial performers. In this act another dimension is added as they perform suspended over a tank filled with water.

A spokeswoman for the show said: “We are really excited to be able to bring our brand new show to UK for the first time and we hope it will be well received as we pride ourselves on producing high quality, affordable family entertainment.

“There will be something for everyone as we can guarantee laughs, thrills, suspense and lots of action. It is important to remember that in a world full of digital and virtual entertainment with computer games and the internet, nothing can ever beat bringing the whole family together to witness the magic of a live performance.

The bike riding Jackson family of Netherlands Circus at Eden Park, Peterlee.

“Several of our acts touring with us in 2018 will be making their UK debut so we will have many new and exciting feats that have never before been seen in this country.”

Tickets are available from www.thenetherlandscircus.com or Tel. 0844 4155 228.