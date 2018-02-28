More shows postponed at Sunderland Empire due to Beast from the East

Beauty and the Beast was no match for the Beast from the East.

More one-night shows have been cancelled at Sunderland Empire as bad weather continues to wreak havoc across the region.

Following the news that last night's England Legends Live had been postponed, it's been announced that tonight's Singalonga Beauty and the Beast has been moved to Wednesday, March 14 and Sartaaj Live, due to take place tomorrow, has been moved to Monday, March 12.

Producers of the shows made the decision after discussions with theatre owners ATG.

A spokeswoman for the theatre said: "This is due to the severe snow and weather warnings in place over the next few days. Ultimately the safety of our customers is our highest priority."

All customers will be able to move their tickets over to the new scheduled date or if they cannot make it then they can get a full refund at point of sale.