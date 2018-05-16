Little Sunderland stars to shine bright on stage in Evita

Talented youngsters from Sunderland are reaching for the stars in a West End production.

A group of budding performers from Northern Star Theatre Arts, based at Sunderland College’s Bede Campus, have been chosen to feature in Evita when it returns to Newcastle’s Theatre Royal next week.

They will form the children’s ensemble in the Newcastle leg of the UK tour of one of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Time Rice’s most popular musicals.

It’s the second time the group has been chosen to perform in the show which is produced by Bill Kenwright.

Principal of the theatre school, Geri Feeney, said it was a great opportunity for the kids and gives them a real taster of life on the stage.

She said: “This is the second time Northern Star Theatre Arts Students (NSTA) have been involved in this wonderful production and follows on from our successful run in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Metro Arena for two weeks over Christmas.

“This run of Evita is mostly made up of new Northern Star students forming the children’s ensemble and is a wonderful opportunity for all of those involved to gain performing experience with a professional company.”

She added: “We are very proud of the hard work and dedication shown by our students, and for our theatre school to be chosen again shows the exceptional teaching and guidance NSTA offers to all its students.”

An epic tale of love and ambition in 1950s Buenos Aires, Evita tells the story of Eva Perón, wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Perón. The show follows Eva’s meteoric rise from ordinary country girl to presidential First Lady at a time of extraordinary political unrest, and ultimately her being heralded as the ‘spiritual leader of the nation’ by the Argentine people.

The show, which is in Newcastle from May 22-26, is back on tour to celebrate 10 years in the UK, including two hit West End seasons, and follows a sell-out visit to Newcastle Theatre Royal back in 2014.

The musical has more than 20 major awards to its credit, an Oscar winning film version starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas, and features some of the best-loved songs in musical theatre, including Don’t Cry for Me Argentina, On This Night of a Thousand Stars, You Must Love Me, and Another Suitcase in Another Hall.

•To read an interview with leading lady Madalena Alberto and win tickets to the show see tomorrow’s Guide.