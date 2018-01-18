Hunt launched for Sunderland dog to take the lead in hit musical

Does your dog have the Rex factor?

The hunt is on for a dog to take a ‘leading’ role in Legally Blonde The Musical when it runs at Sunderland Empire from April 16-21.

Rita Simons also stars in the show

Based on the hit film starring Reese Witherspoon, the musical has two dogs in the cast - a Chihuahua called Bruiser and another dog called Rufus.

Bruiser is already cast and will be on the road with the cast but producers have decided to hold auditions for Rufus in every town and city on the tour.

David Barrett, associate director for Legally Blonde The Musical, said: “Legally Blonde The Musical is a show all about stereotypes and not judging a book by its cover and the dogs are no different in this. So whereas Bruiser is the cute, tiny, adorable one, with Rufus we are looking for the total opposite. We are looking for a big, brutish, dog that only its mother could love - preferably a Bull Dog as in the film but we are certainly open to options.”

The successful auditionee will share the stage alongside former EastEnders’ star Rita Simons; Lucie Jones, who represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest last year, and former Coronation Street and Emmerdale actor Bill Ward who is no stranger to the Empire after starring in the panto as Fleshcreep over Christmas.

The musical tells the story of college sweetheart and homecoming queen Elle Woods. When her boyfriend dumps her for someone more serious, Elle puts down the credit card, hits the books and heads for Harvard Law School.

Auditions for Rufus for the Sunderland Empire dates will be held at the theatre on Tuesday, February, 13 2018. For more information on the auditions and to register interest contact the producers direct by email legallyblondedogauditions@gmail.com by Wednesday 31 January 2018.