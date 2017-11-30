Game of Thrones star narrates dazzling retelling of Rumpelstiltskin in North East-made film

A gripping film telling the backstory to a mysterious fairy tale character has been put together in the North East - and you can watch it for free.

Rumpelstiltskin is the last of North East company balletLORENT’s trilogy of Brothers Grimm fairytales, following its award-winning productions of Rapunzel and Snow White.

The film, narrated by Game of Thrones star Ben Crompton, was filmed live at the Northern Stage in Newcastle with a fresh take on the story by Poet Laureate Dame Carol Ann Duffy and choreography by Liv Lorent.

The 80-minute film features 24 dancers, dressed by award-winning designer Michele Clapton, who was worked on Game of Thrones and The Crown, and is is packed with beautiful imagery of gold, straw, sheep and sunsets to a stunning score of music by cinematic composer Murray Gold, famous for his work on Dr Who, Shameless, and other top series and films.

The full film version is being shown for free live on balletLORENT's Facebook page at 6pm on Friday December 8 and then on-demand for a limited time.

Ben Crompton, who now lives in Newcastle, said: "At a time when there are expensive trips to the pantomime, we're looking at this as our Christmas gift to families. A fairy tale alternative, something you can sit down and watch altogether made up here in the North East."

The film and free screening was made possible with funding from The Space, a commissioning and development organisation established by Arts Council England and the BBC to support greater digital access to the arts.

Rumpelstiltskin will also be toured on stage between March and November 2018.