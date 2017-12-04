Free Metro and Shields Ferry travel for Sunderland Empire panto-goers

The countdown to panto fun has officially begun as the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk arrived in Sunderland for rehearsals at the weekend.

This year’s pantomime at Sunderland Empire stars Nick Jr’s Jade Natalie as Princess Jill, TV legend Janine Duvitski, swaps Benidorm for Sunderland as the Vegetable Fairy, Bill Ward (Emmerdale and Coronation Street) takes on the villainous role of the giant’s henchman, Fleshcreep alongside Phillip Meeks as Dame Trott, and Legally Blonde the Musical’s, David Barrett as fairy-tale hero Jack, with Charlie Guest as Simple Simon and Graham Martin (Blood Brothers) as the King.

The classic show will scale new heights from December 15 to January 7, and theatre ticket holders coming to see the pantomime can benefit from free travel on the Metro and the Shields Ferry for up to two hours before and after the performance by simply presenting their show ticket.

Metro services director, Chris Carson, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer free travel to Sunderland Empire for panto ticket holders before and after the performance. We hope families will thoroughly enjoy the pantomime and that they will make the most of their trip out by enjoying all of the festive events on offer in Sunderland including; ice skating in Keel Square, Park Lane Christmas market and much more.

“Families can also take advantage of the extra Metro services which make travelling during the festive period quick, easy and convenient.”

Sunderland Empire is a short walk from Park Lane Metro and bus interchange or Sunderland Metro station.

Janine Duvitski is well-known as Jaqueline Stewart in ITV1’s award-winning, Benidorm, alongside roles in Abigail’s Party, One Foot in the Grave and CBeebies’ Old Jack’s Boat, to name but a few.

Newcastle-born theatre and soap star Bill Ward is set to return to his roots in the North and is best known for his work on two of the UK’s leading Soaps, Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Tickets are available from the ticket centre on Tel. 0844 871 3022 or from the website at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland