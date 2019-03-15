Dolly Parton’s 9 To 5 The Musical is heading to Sunderland Empire

Have your say

It’s been announced today that Dolly Parton’s 9-5 The Musical will play at Sunderland Empire.

Fresh from the West End, the show will run in Sunderland from November 5-9, 2019.

It tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy - three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the women manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

9 to 5 The Musical is written by Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton.

Casting will be announced for the tour in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale to ATG Theatre Card holders at 10am today.

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Monday, March 18 from the Box Office on Tel: 0844 871 3022