Discounted tickets for Peter Pan at Sunderland Empire

Oh Buoy! The January sales have come early and we’ve teamed up with Sunderland Empire to offer readers Band A panto tickets for just £20 for performances from Friday December 28 at 7pm to Sunday,January 6 2019, quote PANTO20.

Peter Pan is currently flying high at the Empire, where it’s running until Sunday,January 6 2019.

It stars award-winning actor Jamie Lomas (Hollyoaks, Eastenders, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here) as the dastardly Captain Hook; CBBC’s Richard McCourt aka Dick from Dick and Dom as Smee; everyone’s favourite Barry-born omelette flipping mum, Melanie Walters from BBC’s BAFTA

winning series Gavin and Stacey as doting Mrs Darling and Josh Andrews (Cats, Book of Mormon and 42 nd Street) as Peter Pan.

It also features a host of local performers from Kathleen Davis Stage School, Shameem Karim School of Performing Arts, Northern Star and The Worx •Tickets available from the Box Office on High Street West, via the ticket centre 0844 871 3022* or www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland *calls cost up to 7p per minute plus standard network charges.

Booking and transaction fees may apply to telephone and online bookings.

•Ts&Cs for the £20 ticket offer

The ticket offer applies to price band A only for performances from Friday, December 28 at 7pm to Sunday, January 6. A

£3.65 transaction fee applies to online/phone sales (no fees in box office).

All sales including, but not limited to, tickets, promotions, discounts and concessions are subject to terms and conditions of sale and availability. The offer cannot be used on premium seats, in conjunction with any other discount or applied retrospectively. Offer can be withdrawn without notice.

•To read our review of Peter Pan see our website.