Curtain to be raised on Dick Whittington at Sunderland’s Royalty Theatre

The Royalty Theatre will raise the curtain on its pantomime this week. Dick Whittington will be staged at the community theatre from tomorrow until December 17.

Helen Bowie, who writes and directs the pantomime, said: “I love everything about panto and, after the success of last year, the Royalty have very kindly asked me back, which is another dream come true. We are having a riot in rehearsals and I hope that the audience enjoy watching it as much as we enjoy performing it.”

Award-winning panto actor Andrew Barella is once again in the comedy role as Idle Jack, and he’s joined this year by David Armstrong as Dame Sarah, Olivia Bowern as Dick, Lauren Hawkes as Alice and James Errington as Dick’s cat.

The pantomime has evening performances Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7.15pm, and afternoon shows on weekends at 2.15pm. Tickets, priced £8, from www.ticketsource.co.uk/royaltytheatre or on 0333 666 3366.