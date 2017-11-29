Chris Ramsey announces North East tour dates

South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey has announced a new tour for 2018, culminating in a headline slot at Metro Radio Arena.

The Just Happy To Get Out The House Tour will see the Celebrity Juice regular perform across Britain, including North East dates at Middlesbrough Town Hall on June 12, Gala Theatre Durham on July 20 and Darlington Hippodrome on July 24.

The tour will finish at Metro Radio Arena on November 3 and follows his debut at the arena in May this year.

Tickets for the arena date will go on sale at 10am on Friday, December 1 and are available from Tel. 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office.

Everyone who buys a ticket for Chris Ramsey’s brand new tour before midnight on Sunday, December 3 will get a free download of his last tour show.