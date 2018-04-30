Big names confirmed for South Tyneside Comedy Festival as event makes waves in entertainment world

A flurry of big names has been added to the bill of the South Tyneside Comedy festival as the event makes waves in the entertainment world.

Organisers say the third annual festival looks set to be the biggest and best yet, with several more big names confirmed to appear.

Steffen Peddie

Gary Delaney, Paul Sinha, Jo Caulfield, Angela Barnes, Justin Moorhouse, Scott Bennett and Steffen Peddie join previously announced acts, Brennan Reece and Carl Hutchinson, for the 10-day comedy extravaganza at The Customs House this summer.

Festival Director, comedian and writer Jason Cook, who has scored TV hits with Hebburn and Murder on the Blackpool Express, is thrilled with the line-up so far, with more huge names still to be announced.

He said: “Once again it’s time for the festival and it’s getting bigger and bigger and weirdly, easier to book. The word has gone round the comedy world about what a great audience we get at The Customs House, so people are queueing up to play it.

“This year we have the absolute cream of comedy. And these aren’t people you’ve never heard of, they’re all on TV or radio and deservedly so, they deliver every single time.

Gary Delaney

“I can’t wait for people to see the shows and as always, I put my personal guarantee on them that each and every show is something I would pay to see myself.”

He added: “We’ve also got some HUGE names that we are talking to and as they get confirmed we will release them over the coming months.

“But the philosophy behind this festival is the same that it has always been: to get the stars of comedy for a rock-bottom price for the audience.”

The South Tyneside Comedy Festival 2018 runs from July 27 to August 5, with Gary Delaney taking to the stage at 7.45pm on opening night with Work in Progress.

Jo Caulfield

The regular Mock the Week panellist, who has also been seen on Live at the Apollo, is known for his one-liners and is now testing jokes for his next tour.

Paul Sinha follows on Saturday, July 28, at 8pm, with The Two Ages of Man.

At the age of 48, the stand-up comedian and star of The Chase is pondering the unthinkable. Is he past it? Was Shakespeare wrong? Are there only two ages of man?

English Comedian of the Year Brennan Reece brings his show, Evermore, to the festival on Saturday, July 28, at 7pm.

Scott Bennett

Jarrow lad Carl Hutchinson is back with a new show, I Know I Shouldn’t Behave Like This, on Sunday, July 29 at 5pm, taking his unique adolescent approach to grown-up issues.

It follows his sold-out 2017 tour and appearances on Comedy Central’s Stand Up Central and The Chris Ramsey Show.

Award-wining comedian Jo Caulfield returns to the festival on Sunday, July 29, to preview her new Edinburgh Fringe Festival show, Killing Time.

She has featured on Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, Michael McIntyre’s Roadshow, The John Bishop Show and Radio 4’s Just a Minute.

Angela Barnes is well-known for a number of topical comedy TV and radio shows, including BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz and Newsjack on BBC Radio 4 Extra.

In her new show, Rose Tinted (A Work In Progress), she reflects on news fatigue and whether, as a renowned pessimist, she can learn to accentuate the positive, or is she better off confronting the horrible stuff and laughing in its ugly face?

Justin Moorhouse

See what she comes up with on Sunday, July 29, at 8.30pm.

Justin Moorhouse brings Northern Joker to the festival on Monday, July 30, at 7.30pm, ahead of its run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

He has appeared on Live at the Apollo, BBC Radio 4’s News Quiz and 5Live’s Fighting Talk and played Young Kenny in Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights.

Scott Bennet also hits the festival on Monday, July 30, at 9pm with Leap Year, a show about sacrifice, support, love and discovering who you really are.

Tipped by Chortle as One to Watch in 2018, he has supported Rob Brydon on tour and written for BBC Radio 4’s News Quiz and The Chris Ramsey Show on Comedy Central.

Hebburn star and BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Steffen Peddie returns to the festival on Saturday, August 4, at 6.30pm, with Dear Aunty Steffen.

After solving general problems from the audience in previous shows, it’s time to delve deeper – going places even Jeremy Kyle wouldn’t put on TV.

Tickets for South Tyneside Comedy Festival 2018 shows start from as little as £5.

For ticket information and to book, contact the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or visit www.customshouse.co.uk.

For South Tyneside Comedy Festival updates - and to be the first to know when new acts are added to the bill - sign up to the mailing list at www.southtynesidecomedyfestival.co.uk.

Paul Sinha