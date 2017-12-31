Anger after North East pantomime featuring Emmerdale star Adam Thomas closes down early without warning

Pantomime fans were left outraged after the last performances of Jack And The Beanstalk were cancelled at the last minute.

Ticket-holders said they were not notified about the cancellations beforehand, and were instead informed by a notice stuck on the front door of the venue in Newcastle's Times Square.

The notice read: "We regret to inform our customers that today's performances of Jack And The Beanstalk have been cancelled due to a problem with our heating system. Customers are advised to contact tickets@niceswan.com to arrange a refund. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

A representative for Thomas was not able to comment, but confirmed that Saturday's double-bill, rounding off the show's four-week run, did not go ahead.

One furious ticket-holder posted on Twitter: "Absolutely shocking service from @timessqpanto, turn up to the panto with a sign on the door to say that it's cancelled! What an absolute joke no email no phone call nothing!!"

Another wrote: "What a shambles, hundreds of people outside upset that @timessqpanto has been cancelled. Haven't even got the decency to announce it on their twitter page! No wonder @RealDeniseWelch left."

Another Tweeted Thomas directly: "So gutted, been so excited to see the panto and now it's cancelled."

The update comes after TV star Denise Welch, who was set to play Mother Nature, reportedly dropped out of the show.

She told the Sun newspaper: "I am so terribly upset and hugely disappointed that I will no longer be appearing in the Times Square Pantomime in Newcastle.

"All I ever wanted was to star in a fabulous, spectacular pantomime that I have been proudly publicising since February. Legally, I can say no more but I write this with a heavy heart."

A report by Newcastle news organisation Chronicle Live said that producers NS Pantomimes had cancelled Saturday's shows due to cast members walking out following "delayed payments", according to an email allegedly sent to cast members.

NS Pantomimes, which has not mentioned the cancellation on its Twitter page, has been approached for comment by the Press Association, but has not yet responded.