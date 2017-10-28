12 shows you can see in the North East this Christmas

It’s now just one month until Christmas - oh yes it is!

So, to celebrate we’ve rounded up some of the best shows happening in the North East which are set to get you in the festive spirit.

The Customs House is staging The Lambton Worm

1. Jack and the Beanstalk, Sunderland Empire, December 15 - January 7

Set to scale new heights at the Empire, this show features former Coronation Street and Emmerdale actor Bill Ward who takes on the villainous role of the giant’s henchman, Fleshcreep, Benidorm actress Janine Duvitski as the Vegetable Fairy and Jade Natalie from Nick Jr’s GO GO GO! as Princess Jill.

2. The Lambton Worm, Customs House, South Shields, November 28 - January 6

Celebrating 150 years of The Lambton Worm folk song, the Customs House panto billed “The Little Panto with the Big Heart”, is back with an all new adventure based on the famous tale of The Lambton Worm. It stars Customs House stalwart Ray Spencer, David John Hopper and Steven Lee Hamilton.

Janine Duvitski will be at Sunderland Empire

3. Peter Pan, Theatre Royal, Newcastle, November 28 - January 21

The show that’s running the longest this Christmas, Peter Pan stars Theatre Royal regulars Clive, Danny and Chris as they adventure to Neverland. Danny Adams stars in the title role in the Theatre’s Royal’s first production of Peter Pan in over a decade, with Clive Webb and Chris Hayward as Mr & Mrs Smee. Expect special effects!

4. Robinson Crusoe, Gala Theatre, Durham, November 23 - January 6

Get ready to set sail into a nautical world of hilarity and adventure, as Robinson Crusoe (Jamie Brown) goes on his quest to find adventure, romance and the fabled Pearl of Wisdom. Helped along the way by his brother Billy Bob (Paul Hartley), his mother Dame Connie Crusoe (Paul Dunn) and the feisty Polly Perkins (Lauren Waine), they embark on a life on the ocean waves where they encounter Captain Blackheart (Neil Armstrong).

Michelle Heaton in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

5. Lilly and the Snowbear, Arts Centre Washington, December 6-10

Head to Washington for a glittering, snowy tale about a little lost bear and a brave little girl. Lily lives with Grandpa in a pretty little cottage somewhere in the countryside. There are just two more sleeps until Christmas and it’s snowing already. The show is perfect for little ones aged three and over.

6. Dick Whittington, Royalty Theatre, Sunderland, December 7-17

Join Dick Whittington as he travels to London to make his fortune with the help of his preening puss. Along the way he meets the beautiful Alice and it seems his luck is about to change.

7. Cinderella, Billingham Forum, December 2 - January 7

Join former X Factor finalist Lola Saunders, from East Boldon in South Tyneside, in the title role as she makes a return to Billingham Forum. She’ll be joined by Ben Ryan-Davies, from Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road, as Prince Charming and Kurtis Stacey from Emmerdale as Dandini.

8. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Tyne Theatre and Opera House, Newcastle, December 8-31

Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton returns to her native North East to play the Wicked Queen. She stars alongside Britain’s Got Talent Winner Matt Pagan from Collabro as Prince and impressionist and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Danny Posthill as Dame Dotty Doughnut.

9. A Christmas Carol, Brinkburn community centre, South Shields, November 29 - December 2

Jarrow Musical Theatre Company have moved their annual Christmas show to Brinkburn while Jarrow Community Centre is closed. They’ve also opted for a traditional favourite instead of a pantomime.

10. Christopher’s Christmas, Hartlepool Town Hall, December 10

From the company who brought you the festive favourites The Lost Present…A Christmas Adventure! and Sorry! Christmas is Cancelled…Katie Saves the Day! comes a new wintery tale for the whole family to share. It’s Christmas Eve and Christopher Nibble and his family are putting the finishing touches to his tree when their festive fun is interrupted by a shocking radio announcement. Father Christmas is lost!

11. Alice in Wonderland, Northern Stage, November 25 - January 6

A big, bold, bonkers, all-singing, all-dancing show from the same team that brought you the sell-out James and the Giant Peach. Alice is a whizz at card tricks, hates sitting still and always asks too many questions. One day her curiosity leads her tumbling into Wonderland where everything is so topsy-turvy her feet can barely keep up with her thoughts.

12. Aladdin, Deptford and Millfield Community Centre, Sunderland, November 25-26

Let Sunderland Theatre Company transport you to a magical world as they take on the glitter filled, action packed, family classic, Aladdin, in their first ever pantomime production.