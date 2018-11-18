10 top pantos and where in the North East you can see them this Christmas
It's nearly panto time again - oh yes, it is!
Whether it's joining in the songs, assisting in conjuring tricks, booing the villains, warning the heroes 'He's behind you!' or cheering them on, it's a night out for all the family. Here's our quick guide to the best pantos you can see in the North East this Christmas.
1. Peter Pan, Sunderland Empire
Showing from Friday, December 14, to Sunday, January 6, the Empire's festive offering stars Hollyoaks and I'm A Celebrity ...2017 runner-up Jamie Lomas as boo-hiss baddie Captain Hook, with Richard McCourt from Dick and Dom as Smee and Gavin and Stacey' Melanie Walters as Mrs Darling, with West End star Josh Andrews in the title role. Tickets are priced from 10-31.
2. Goldilocks & The Three Bears, Theatre Royal, Newcastle
Goldilocks & The Three Bears is this year's production at the Theatre Royal, where countless families have flocked over the years. Starring father and son children's comedy duo Clive Webb and Chris Hayward, it's on from Tuesday, November 27, to Sunday, January 20. Tickets cost from 13.
Evil has come to the town of Fairyhill. Rupert Von Rottenchops rules the land and has taxed the people for everything they have. He's about to blow the town to smithereens and take off with all their money. But Snow White, Chester the Jester and their mam Dame Dolly Doodle have a plan to stop him. Written and directed by Gala favourites Neil Armstrong and Paul Hartley, this will be the fairest panto in all the land. Tickers are priced from 6-17, and the run is from Thursday, November 22, to Saturday, January 5.
4. Beauty & The Beast, The Customs House, South Shields
The 'little panto with the big heart' gives its unique twist for the first time to a story which was written almost 300 years ago. Why was the Prince of Peterlee turned into the Beast of Cooksonville by the beautiful enchantress, and how was Arbuthnot turned into a bidet? All will become clear as Dame Bella leads a band of merry players. It's on from November 27 to January 5, with tickets priced from 9.99.