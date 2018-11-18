10 top pantos and where in the North East you can see them this Christmas

3. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Gala, Durham

Evil has come to the town of Fairyhill. Rupert Von Rottenchops rules the land and has taxed the people for everything they have. He's about to blow the town to smithereens and take off with all their money. But Snow White, Chester the Jester and their mam Dame Dolly Doodle have a plan to stop him. Written and directed by Gala favourites Neil Armstrong and Paul Hartley, this will be the fairest panto in all the land. Tickers are priced from 6-17, and the run is from Thursday, November 22, to Saturday, January 5.

Gala Theatre

other