Sunderland’s Roker Hotel to host comedy night with Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Fancy a laugh?

The Roker Hotel in Sunderland will host its second comedy night, Jokers at the Roker on January 18 with Britain’s Got Talent finalist Micky P Kerr.

The show will once again be hosted by Sunderland-born comedian Matt Reed, who is a veteran on the comedy scene and a regular at the famous Stand in Newcastle upon Tyne.

In August 2018 Matt played host to the first Jokers at the Roker event and was joined by Scottish comic Paul Pirie and Mock the Week regular, Gary Delaney.

For next month’s show, Matt will introduce Alex Boardman as his opening act.

Alex has previously worked alongside John Bishop, Jason Manford and Sarah Millican and has been a successful writer on the John Bishop Show and 8 out of 10 Cats.

However, the big name behind the comedy night will be Micky P Kerr, who rocketed into the public eye with his success in this year’s Britain’s Got Talent series. Since making the finale in June,

Micky and his musical comedy act have secured a national tour kicking off in April 2019.

Matt Reed, who was born and raised in the North East, has expressed his enthusiasm for the second Jokers at the Roker event.

He said: “As a Sunderland boy myself, I get extremely proud when I’m able to bring such big names in the comedy world to my home town.

“The Roker is a very well-known and respected venue in the area and I think it’s the perfect setting for our comedy show.”

Jonathan Graham, operations director for Tavistock Hospitality, which own and operate the Roker Hotel said: “Matt gave us an extremely successful comedy night in August and we couldn’t wait to get him back.

“We’re very proud that our hotel can accommodate such well recognised and talented comedians.

“We’re hoping the event will give our customers something to look forward to after Christmas. Plus, it’s the perfect present for anyone who loves a good laugh.”

•Jokers at the Roker comedy night with Matt Reed returns to Roker Hotel at Sunderland seafront on January 18. Tickets can be purchased for £10 from the Roker Hotel reception, from Tel. 0191 567 8221.