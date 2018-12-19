Sunderland bar toasts city's RNLI with New Year's Eve fundraiser

Have your say

A city centre bar is throwing open its doors in aid of Sunderland's lifeboat station.

The Rabbit, on High Street West, is hosting a New Year's Eve party in aid of Sunderland RNLI.

The Rabbit in Sunderland will host the bash. Picture: RNLI/Paul Nicholson.

Families across Wearside are being invited to attend to raise as much money as possible for the RNLI, which has been saving lives at sea for 218 years in the city.

The event, which starts at 7pm, will include a raffle - with prizes including a TV, luxury hampers and a giant bear.

Organiser Chloe Robson said: "The event will be a fun and exciting evening with plenty going on such as live entertainment, as well as a huge luxury raffle!

"It will be a great opportunity to raise money for a charity that we, Sunderland, heavily rely on.

A giant bear is up for grabs in the luxury raffle. Picture: RNLI/Paul Nicholson.

"We want the event to mark the year of 2018 and begin the new year with a special thank you to all the RNLI’s volunteer crew, fundraisers and supporters."

All proceeds from the raffle tickets will be going to Sunderland Lifeboat Station.