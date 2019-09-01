Stunning photos taken by North East Countryfile award finalist photographer

This photo of Seaham taken by Neil is similar to his Countryfile entry Photo: Neil Rutherford

Local photographer, Neil Rutherford’s photo of the lighthouse is part of the line up of possible winners for the Countryfile competition.

Of those that were entered, his photo reached the top 12 finalists.

The theme for the competition is `Beauty and the Beasts’ and Neil’s photo is named ‘The Tide is High.’ It is a dramatic, black and white shot of Seaham lighthouse almost being engulfed by a wave.

His photos are loved by many Photo: Neil Rutherford

Neil said: “I took up photography as a hobby when I retired as something to keep me occupied. I was fortunate to have some experienced friends to show and teach me how to use my camera.

“I regard myself as a novice when it comes to photography as it can encompass so many fields. My favourite pictures that I like to take are of the wildlife in the North East, and of course the North Easterly winds that crash so spectacularly against the sea wall at Seaham. It is a favourite location among photographers when the conditions are right.

“To have my entry chosen from 42,000 pictures is beyond my wildest dreams. I do hope my picture can help to highlight Seaham and what it has to offer.”

Neil is from Blackhall and travels across the North East snapping stunning photos like those featured here.

Neil also loves photographing animals Photo: Neil Rutherford

With a keen eye for animal photography, Neil has been lucky enough to capture seals and a variety of birds on camera here in the North East.

He takes particular inspiration from coastal scenes with lighthouses featuring in a number of his images.

Judges John Craven, Cerys Matthews and Simon King will be choosing the winner but the dozen pictures will feature in the Countryfile Calendar for 2020.

The winner will receive a £1,000 gift card and their photo will be the front cover of the Countryfile Calendar.

Neil captures scenes across the North East Photo: Neil Rutherford

You can vote for Neil’s photo entry on the BBC Countryfile website.