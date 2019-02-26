Win tickets to Sunderland gin festival for you and your friends

A popular Gin and Beer Festival returns to Sunderland this weekend - and you and your friends could be there for free.

Roker Hotel will host the annual festival on Saturday, March 2, and we’re giving away two sets of five tickets to the event.

As well as two groups of five gaining entry for free, we’re also running a reader offer, saving people £2.95 per ticket.

Enjoy your favourite tipples in style at Saturday’s event, which will feature more than 50 craft gins and more than 40 beers, including speciality flavoured gins and craft beers from the Roker Hotel’s own Poetic License Distillery and Sonnet 43 Brew House.

Highlights will also include gin and beer pong tournaments, cocktail mixology, hot food, pop up gin shop and DJ music until late.

Live music will be provided by Mistaken for Strangers at the day time session, which runs from 1pm to 6pm, and by Dust Town Dogs at the evening session, which runs from 7pm to midnight.

•Tickets are priced £12.95 and include a free drink and glass.

•To be in with a chance of winning a set of five tickets for you and four friends answer this question: what is the name of the Roker Hotel’s on site distillery?

Email your answer, along with your contact details, to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by 9am on Thursday, February 28.

•To claim the reader offer of tickets for £10 instead of £12.95 ring 0191 567 1786 to book your ticket and quote ‘Sunderland Echo.’

•Full Ts & Cs at https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/