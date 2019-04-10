Win bingo, burgers and cocktails for four at Bonded Warehouse’s Bingo Revolution

It’s bingo – but not as you know it.

Bingo Revolution has taken off at Bonded Warehouse where it’s drawing in the crowds with its madcap blend of bingo, comedy, music, cash prizes and bonkers giveaways – and you could be there for free.

A number of new dates have been announced for the event – on May 3, May 17 and June 21 – and the winner can take their pick of one of those dates.

As well as four tickets for the date of their choice, they will receive four cocktails and four Fat Hippo burgers.

The Bonded Warehouse, in Sunderland’s Fish Quay, reopened last year after a £250,000 investment as a multi-purpose events space.

Bingo Revolution is one of its most popular events.

One of the organisers, Stephen Hunt, said: “Bingo Revolution has been at Bonded Warehouse for coming up to 12 months, and we’ve done more than 15 sell-out shows.

™The energy and atmosphere at the previous nights has gone through the roof and we’re really excited for the next line-up of gigs.”

•Doors for Bingo Revolution at Bonded Warehouse on May 3, May 17 and June 21 are at 7pm.

Tickets are on sale at www.bondedwarehouse.co.uk

•Find out what to expect at Bingo Revolution in our review here.



•To be in with a chance of winning the prize on a night of your choice, answer this question: which of these is a bingo call?

A)Two little ducks

B)Two little otters

C)Two little birds

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by April 15. The prize is for the winner and three guests. The winner, and their guests, must be aged 18 or over.

The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland. Email entries are deleted once the competition is drawn and data is not passed on to any third parties.

Tickets are non-transferable and no monetary value will be given. Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply.

Full terms and conditions available at www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition