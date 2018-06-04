Sunderland pub to host Subbuteo World Cup to coincide with England matches

No matter how England perform in Russia, pint-sized players may still get the chance to lift the World Cup.

City Centre pub The Peacock in Keel Square will be hosting a Subbuteo World Cup to coincide with England’s games in the initial group stages, which start later this month.

Taking on the challenge Adam Cassell and Ryan Young at The Peacock's Subbuteo World Cup.

Before and after the matches, which will be played on the big screen, punters can take their chance for glory on the table-top game, with the winner taking home £100 in vouchers to use in the pub or its sister sites, The Engine Room and Dun Cow.

Joe Smith, operations manager at Pub Culture Ltd, who run the pubs, said: “The idea actually came to me when I was up in the attic. I used to be really into Subbuteo when I was about 10-years-old and I found some of my old games. I mentioned doing it in the pub and everyone thought it was a great idea and a bit of fun for the World Cup.

“This is the first time the pub has screened matches, but our Wise Men Say podcast events are always popular and it’s always great to watch the World Cup down the pub. This World Cup the timings are the best they’ve been for years so there should be a great atmosphere.”

He added: “We’ve bought the Subbuteo teams who’ve qualified, as well as Scotland, Wales and Ireland in case people want to play as them.”

The Peacock's Paul Scott.

In the group stages England will take on Tunisia at 7pm on June 18; Panama at 1pm on June 24 and Belgium at 7pm on June 28.

While the matches are screened upstairs in The Peacock’s function room, downstairs will be hosting Prosecco afternoon teas for football widows and widowers.

Manager Paul Scott said: “Not everyone likes football, so while the football fans are upstairs we thought we’d host afternoon teas downstairs.”