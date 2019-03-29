Sunderland-made Strawberries and Cream gin to be stocked in Asda for Mother’s Day

A gin crafted at a Sunderland distillery is being stocked in Asda stores across the country in time for Mother’s Day.

In a huge coup for Poetic License Distillery, based at the Roker Hotel, its Strawberry and Cream Gin is being sold in 191 Asda stores and online until March 31.

Asda is the only major retailer stocking the gin nationally and by listing the product in selected stores, Yorkshire-based Asda says it’s aiming to lead the way in supporting local distilleries and brewers, as the demand for artisan spirits amongst consumers continues across the United Kingdom.

The Strawberries and Cream Gin is a fruity gin which is creamy in texture and taste, with a strong strawberry nose as well as more typical notes of juniper, coriander and orris root.

For added strawberry and cream flavour, the gin is both distilled and infused with the botanicals. It’s this process that gives the gin its unique deep red colour that tints to a blushing pink when mixed with tonic.

Made in their pot still, affectionately known as ‘Gracie’, the gin that Poetic License creates utilises traditional methods.

Asda will be stocking the artisan gin in 70cl bottles for an offer price of £27 until March 31.

Mark Hird, managing director of Poetic License Distillery, said: “We are delighted to be working with Asda who are currently the only major retailer that are stocking us nationally. This achievement really demonstrates a demand for unique and high-quality spirits not to mention a sense of adventure when it comes to trying new flavours.

“Asda seek quality and provenance within their spirits range and we recognised these qualities in abundance within our own portfolio.”

Francesca Lister, Buying Assistant – Spirits, said: “The love of artisan spirits continues to grow in the UK and its clear customers are not just looking for more premium spirits, they’re also really keen to experiment with new flavour combinations. There’s a sense of pride when something is created locally, and customers want to support the success of homegrown businesses.”