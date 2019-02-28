Sunderland Empire to take visitors on a Gin Journey with new event

A new event at Sunderland Empire promises to be just the tonic for gin fans.

The historic venue has teamed up with Poetic License Distillery, based at the Roker Hotel, for its very first gin event, which will take fans of Mother’s Ruin on a gin journey.

Poetic License distillery

A limited number of tickets have gone on sale today for two events, on Wednesday, April 17 and Thursday, April 18, priced at £29.50 per person.

Guests will enjoy a tasting night in the Dress Circle Bar area of the Grade II-listed Sunderland Empire. The evening will start with a one hour insight and tasting session taking gin enthusiasts on the ultimate Gin Journey with the team of expert distillers from local independent small batch distillery, Poetic License.

Guests will then have the opportunity to sample the full Poetic License range including four full strength gins and four liqueurs, alongside Fever Tree tonics. The price also includes a miniature food platter from the theatre’s in-house Garden Place Bistro.

Poetic License Distillery who are shortlisted for the Gin Magazine Awards 2019, have supplied their popular flavoured gins to the Sunderland Empire for the last year.

Adam Rowbotham, theatre manager at Sunderland Empire, said:“We are delighted to host our first gin event in partnership with Poetic License Distillery. The gin revolution continues to grow and I’m sure tickets will be snapped up fast. The event is also a perfect fit to utilise our stunning bar and bistro areas which are available for hire.”

A range of full sized tipples will also be available to purchase on the evening including Northern Dry Gin, Fireside Spiced Gin and Picnic Gin. The Dress Circle bar will also be open throughout the evening to purchase additional refreshments. Doors will open at 6.30pm, for a 7pm start.

•Tickets are now on sale and cost £29.50 per person, available from the Sunderland Empire Box Office on High Street West, via the ticket centre 0844 871 3022* or www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland *calls cost up to 7p per minute plus standard network charges.