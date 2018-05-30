Sunderland distillery launches limited edition Tutti Frutti gin

Things have got fruity at a successful city distillery as it launches the latest in its series of limited edition gins.

Poetic License small batch distillery, based within the bar of the same name at the Roker Hotel, has created a Tutti Frutti version of the spirit as part of its Rarities range.

As well as its regular gins, the business also creates one off versions of spirits with only a few hundred bottles of each Rarity made.

Tutti Frutti is the seventh in its Rarities range and has a vibrant nose of tropical fruit with more mellow stone and berry fruits in the background.

The summery gin has been launched to coincide with World Gin Day on Saturday June 9.

Customers who buy directly from the website will get their bottles first, with their bottles dispatched this week, whilst the trade and customers buying

elsewhere will have to wait a little longer until week commencing June 4 to get hold of the gin.

Explaining the process behind the gin, distiller Luke Smith said: “We distilled this gin with hand- peeled, -chopped and -puréed fresh fruit – it is pretty much a distilled fruit smoothie.”

“Although fruity and a little sweet, there is no sugar added so it does not become the sickly sweet you know from tutti fruitti candies – though, equally, it is not dissimilar. This gin is an ode to the traditional Italian ice cream flavour; a fruity treat perfect for summer.”

The suggested serve is with tonic garnished with a slice of kiwi fruit, while the cocktail is a TFG (tutti frutti gimlet) garnished with a pineapple wedge.

Previous Rarities, including an Orange Blossom flavour and a Cherry and Basil version, have all sold out within days.