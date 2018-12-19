Popular Washington pub unveils new look after £250,000 makeover

The popular River Bar in Washington is hoping to have customers flooding in after a £250,000 investment.

Owners Cairn Group say they ploughed the six-figure sum into the popular bar in Fatfield to create more of a contemporary look with patterned wallpaper, on-trend bare brick walls and statement lighting.

Seating has also been increased with more cushioned booths and high tables at the bar, which will launch a new food menu inspired by Southern American flavours in the New Year.

Naveen Handa, director at Cairn Group, said: “River Bar has been given a whole new look, carefully designed to encompass the bar’s extensive offering. From spacious booth seating ideal for sitting down to a midweek treat meal, to a weekend night out with friends and one of our cocktail tree centrepieces, it’s a venue for all occasions.

“The refreshed space has launched just in time for Christmas and the team is ready to welcome those celebrating the festivities. We are anticipating a busy end to the year, and in 2019 look forward to turning our attention to our second venue in Washington Fiume, which we have big plans for.”