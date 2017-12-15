More plans revealed for the redevelopment of Sunderland’s historic Bonded Warehouse

A new tap house is gearing up to pull its first pints at a historic city building.

Bonded Warehouse in Low Street at the city’s fish quay has been taken over by the people behind burger chain Fat Hippo, who will reopen the venue early next year.

Bonded Warehouse, Fish Quay Sunderland

They’ve spent the past few months transforming the mid-nineteenth century warehouse and though it will keep its name, Bonded Warehouse, the site will have a new identity inside.

The site will offer a Tap House on the ground floor, while the first floor will be used as a function room for weddings, events and gigs.

Highlights at the new look Bonded Warehouse will include a monthly event titled The Sessions which will feature live music, craft beer, pop up gin bars and an array of street food stalls.

The Tap House will use a tank beer system provided by Allendale Brewery in Northumberland, meanwhile, food offered on the ground floor will be casual, small plates with plans in place for a Sunday Club.

Despite Fat Hippo proving successful elsewhere in the region, with chains in Durham and Newcastle, the Bonded Warehouse will not operate as a Fat Hippo restaurant.