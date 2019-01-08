Hadrian’s Tipi in talks to return to Sunderland after attracting 50,000 visitors

Owners of Hadrian’s Tipi say they are pleased with their first Christmas trading in Sunderland, after it attracted 50,000 visitors.

The temporary tipi was on site at Keel Square for 11 weeks and leisure group Danieli Holdings say they welcomed an average of around 4,500 people a week.

Open to families, as well as people on a night out, the site received its highest visitor numbers on Sunderland AFC’s home games and weekends.

Kevin Walker, operations director for Danieli Holdings said: “We have been delighted to have welcomed so many people to the tipi over its 11-week run in the city.

“The decision to set up camp in Sunderland was fully justified by the tens of thousands of visitors that came along and enjoyed its festive feel. “Hadrian’s Tipi has a loyal customer base and it’s clear that the people of Sunderland and the surrounding areas have enjoyed been part of this

event.”

Eight street traders surrounded the tipi, along with two Christmas stalls. Hatch 76, an artisan favourite well recognised for their duck fries and wraps, featured alongside Quaff Box, serving cocktails, Al Baik offered a selection of Lebanese food and there was also a bratwurst stall. But it seemed to be the bar itself which proved most popular.

The tipi also hosted DJ events, an open mic night and Christmas events for children and the leisure group are in talks with Sunderland City Council about returning this Christmas.