Here's this week's selection of pictures from our Big Night Out team, taken in Port of Call and Gatsby.

Are you or any of your friends among them?

Big Night Out.

You'll find more pics like them in The Guide in the Echo every Thursday.

Read more at: https://www.sunderlandecho.com/whats-on/pubs-and-clubs/big-night-out-19-pictures-from-port-of-call-and-gatsby-in-sunderland-1-9011772