Picture special: Sparkling scenes as Bonfire Night comes to Wearside

Rockets, Catherine wheels and fireworks of all colours lit up the sky over Hetton as Bonfire Night went with a bang on Wearside.

Thousands attended the display at Hetton Lyons Cricket Club, held by Houghton and District 41 Club.

And it really was a night to remember with a spectacular display, fun for guests of all ages and music too.

Did you head along with the family?

Check out our picture gallery above to see the fantastic fireworks action - and see if you can spot anyone you know.

A further display is set to be held in Sunderland to mark the end of the month-long Illuminations, which finish on November 18.

