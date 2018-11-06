Picture special: Sparkling scenes as Bonfire Night comes to Wearside

The fireworks at Hetton Lyons.
Rockets, Catherine wheels and fireworks of all colours lit up the sky over Hetton as Bonfire Night went with a bang on Wearside.

Thousands attended the display at Hetton Lyons Cricket Club, held by Houghton and District 41 Club.

And it really was a night to remember with a spectacular display, fun for guests of all ages and music too.

Did you head along with the family?

A further display is set to be held in Sunderland to mark the end of the month-long Illuminations, which finish on November 18.

