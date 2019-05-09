Win tickets to see Sigala at huge outdoor Carlisle Racecourse show

The Guide chats to DJ Sigala and gives you the chance to win tickets to his huge summer show in Carlisle.

In four years, you’ve gone from bedroom producer in Norfolk to having numerous platinum and gold singles, millions of worldwide sales and you’re the most played British male on UK radio-how has the whirlwind been?

“My whole life has been dedicated to making music, it’s so amazing that it’s finally paying off.

“It’s been incredible to work with some of the amazing artists that I’ve worked with, people that are absolute legends in music, and people that I’ve dreamt about working with for years.”

You’ve collaborated with a lot of big names on your debut album: Kylie, Nile Rodgers, and Craig David, what was it like working with them and how did it come about?

“It’s always different. With Craig David, I really like him, and he likes the music I was putting out, so our management suggested maybe we should work together.

“When they told me Craig David wanted to work with me I honestly couldn’t believe it.

“I was so nervous but he’s such a down to earth guy and I think that’s something that I’ve realised about all of these super massive pop stars, they’re all just really nice and easy to work with, I’ve had a lot of fun with all the collaborators.”

Paloma Faith has played Carlisle Racecourse before, your song “Lullaby” with her was a huge radio hit, how did you meet and did you think that would be the massive radio hit that it was?

“You never really know how a song is going to do, but I’ve always really loved that song. It made sense for Paloma to do it, she just had a baby at the time and the song was called Lullaby, so it was great timing for her. She’s somebody that I love and have wanted to work with for ages because of her amazing personality and also her super unique voice.”

You are part of the Spotify billionaire club, are you ever surprised to see the parts of the world where your music is being played?

“Absolutely, looking at my Spotify I think the second biggest territory is either Mexico or Guatemala, or somewhere in South America which blows my mind because I’ve not been over there many times so for my music to be substantial there is incredible.”

You will be bringing a live band along with you to the Carlisle show, how much fun is it doing songs with live instruments rather than pre-programmed DJ sets?

“It’s a lot of fun. There’s so much energy on stage since there’s loads of people, everyone’s really into the music and the musicianship is amazing. It’s really nice for me to be able to feed off other people on the stage. I come from playing in bands when I was a teenager so it’s always been my dream to have my own band so I’ll be absolutely loving it.”

•Sigala plays Carlise Racecourse as part of Jockey Club Live on July 6. Tickets from carlisle.thejockeyclub.co.uk.

