The Lightning Seeds to perform as headliner to seafront show

The final headline act has been confirmed as the last act to be announced as part of this summer's South Tyneside Festival.

The band, fronted by Ian Broudie, will play Bents Park in South Shields on Sunday, July 21, with support still to be revealed.

It will be a return visit for the group, which played the event in 2011 and follows on from their show at Sunderland's Sunniside Live last summer.

The group will join Marti Pellow, who will play on Sunday, July 14, Midge Ure and Nick Heyward on Sunday, July 28, and Gabrielle on Sunday, August 4, with additional acts to join the line ups.

Entry is free, but paid-for priority tickets can be bought for earlier access to the park, as well as a bar and toilet area.

The concerts are part of a three-month programme of events lined up for the season.

Other events lined up for the festival include:

*Summer Parade on Saturday, July 6

*Live Music at the Amphitheatre every Thursday and Saturday evening in June, except for Saturday, June 8

*Weekly Brass Band performances every Sunday afternoon in June, July and August, except for July 7

*Proms in the Park on Sunday July 7

*Kids Fun Fest every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon from August 1 to 22

*Live Music in South Marine Park on Saturday afternoons from July 27 to September 7, except for August 24, run by the Friends of North and South Marine Parks.