North East band Bare Roots release new single

Have your say

Hot on the heals of their debut release, Ride The Wave, Bare Roots released their follow up single Away Too Long last Friday.

Speaking about the new single, frontman Anthony Francis said: “The track was influenced by those big nostalgic rock songs. Tracks such as Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac and Hold Back The River by James Bay spring to mind.

“Although we’ve only recently launched as a band, we have a lot of material already written and recorded.

“We’ve had Away Too Long for a while now and we’re excited to put it out there.

“We work hard on our tunes and it’s all we do. We’ve focused on the art of songwriting and music production so that we can offer the listener something truly homegrown.

“People are often surprised that we’ve created it all ourselves! Away Too Long is a heartbreak tune.

“If you’ve experienced an ounce of heartbreak in your time, then I’m sure you can relate to it.”

Hailing from Newcastle, Bare Roots combine ‘80s soundscapes with ‘90s soulful rock and roll. Their latest single is now available on Spotify.

They have a string of forthcoming live dates including:

•Hit the North Festival in Newcastle on May 5.

•This is Tomorrow Festival in Newcastle on May 24.