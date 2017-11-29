X Factor final six to perform on tour with wildcard act

The X Factor’s six semi-final acts will star in The X Factor Live Tour 2018 when it’s held at Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, on February 22.

A seventh wildcard act will then be decided via an online vote from all the acts to feature in this year’s live shows.

The top six artists confirmed to go on the tour are: Rak-Su, Grace Davies, Kevin Davy White, Lloyd Macey, The Cutkelvins and Matt Linnen.

Rak-Su are the first ever X Factor act to have had two No.1 singles on iTunes whilst being on the show, riding high in the charts with Dimelo and Mona Lisa, which also won them the weekend vote in Week 4.

Grace Davies won the Prize Fight in Week 1 with her emotional performance of her original song, Too Young. The track also became the first song of this series to top the UK iTunes chart.

Kevin Davy White won the weekend vote in Week 2 with his rendition of Santana’s Smooth.

Lloyd Macey topped the weekend vote in Week 3 with his moving rendition of George Michael’s A Different Corner. As a result, he won the right to open for chart-topping superstars Little Mix on their arena tour in Manchester.

Also joining the line-up are The Cutkelvins, whose electrifying original song Saved Me From Myself was one of the stand out performances across Week 4, as well as Matt Linnen, who has been impressing the judges and audience with his raw and original takes on hits, including Alicia Key’s Falling.

In addition, one other act from this series’ live shows will join the line-up. They will be chosen as a wildcard by the British public, via a vote on The Sun Online. The most popular act will receive the seventh and final spot on The X Factor Live Tour 2018.

The X Factor Live Tour – with each concert to be hosted by presenter Becca Dudley – kicks off in Belfast on February 16. It will travel across the UK

and Ireland, visiting Birmingham, Bournemouth, Brighton, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield.

•Tickets are available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk and Tel. 0844 811 0051 / 0844 826 2826