Win tickets to Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour

Fresh from her performance at Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend, Taylor Swift is preparing to return to the UK for her mammoth Reputation tour.

As part of a handful of UK dates, the US superstar will be playing Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on Saturday, June 9 – and you could be there for free.

We have a pair of tickets to give away for the show, which is the second of two nights in the city, and her only UK dates outside of London.

Released late last year, hit album Reputation features the singles Look What You Made Me Do, Gorgeous and Ready For It?

To be in with a chance of winning, complete the name of this Taylor Swift song: Blank...

A) Page

B) Space

C) Stare

Send your answer, along with your name, to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk

Closing date for the competition is Monday, June 4.

The winner will be notified on June 4 by telephone and will need to be available to collect the tickets from the Northeast Press office in Rainton Bridge Buisness Park, Houghton-le-Spring.

Transport to the concert is not included in the prize.

Once the competition is drawn, all entries are deleted and are not passed on to a third party.