Win tickets to four top tribute shows at Sunderland Empire

Next month Sunderland Empire has a mix of four one-night showstoppers that are set to take the stage by storm – and we’ve got a pair of tickets to give away for each.

First up and featuring eight top-flight musicians and a world-class crew, UK Pink Floyd Experience (Saturday, January 12) is a concert-based production which authentically recreates the atmosphere of a Pink Floyd live performance.

With over 50 years of hits by this legendary band, the highly-acclaimed show also features songs from albums Dark Side Of The Moon and Animals as well as Wish You Were Here, Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Another Brick In The Wall and Comfortably Numb.

Next up, The Johnny Cash Roadshow (Monday, January 21) is the only show to be endorsed by the Cash family and is back on top form with a brand new production. Award-winning front man, Clive John, dedicates this year to a 50th anniversary tour of the legendary San Quentin State Prison recordings. Alongside Clive is Cash’s iconic wife June Carter played by Emily Heighway, a world-class band (Spirit band) and the JCR horns.

Songs from the San Quentin live album will be performed, alongside all the hits and favourite songs we all know and love, including Ring of Fire, Walk the Line. With full video projection,

Later in the month The Sensational 60’s Experience (Thursday, January 24) returns with a brand new production bringing a three-hour spectacular of pure nostalgia. The show with the definite feel good factor will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960s. It stars Mike Pender (original voice of The Searchers) Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Swinging Blue Jeans, New Amen Corner and The Dakotas. Hits include Needles and Pins, Out Of Time, I’m Into Something Good, Hippy Hippy Shake, Bend Me Shape Me, Little Children, A Little Lovin’ and more.

Finally, celebrating the music of the world’s greatest rock and roll band, The Rolling Stones Story (Saturday, January 26) hits the road featuring classic hits of the influential band, allowing the audience to experience their incredible journey. The Rolling Stones Story is fast becoming a firm favourite and the most authentic tribute to Mick and the boys on the UK theatre scene today.

•Tickets for all shows are on sale from 0844 871 3022 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland





•To be in with a chance of winning, return the token in today’s Echo (Thursday, December 20), along with your contact details, to January Shows Competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Sunderland, DH4 5RA by January 2. Make sure to include your choice of show.

