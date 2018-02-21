Win: Five pairs of tickets to Paloma Faith at Newcastle Arena

Paloma Faith returns to the region next month – and you could be there for free.

We’ve got five pairs of tickets to give away for her Architect tour, which comes to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on Friday, March 9.

The tour follows the release of her long-awaited fourth album The Architect.

Paloma joined Adele as the only British female artists this decade to have their last three albums go double platinum in the UK.

The new album – her first in more than three years and since giving birth to her first child – features an array of acclaimed co-writers, producers and collaborators including Sia, John Legend, Jesse Shatkin, TMS, Starsmith, Tobias Jesso Jr, Eg White, Rag ’n’ Bone Man, actor Samuel L Jackson and journalist and activist Owen Jones.

Paloma, who won the Brit Award for British Female Solo Artist in 2015 following the phenomenal success of her last record, 2014’s A Perfect Contradiction, explores both personal and political themes on the album.

Alongside the single Cry Baby and the Sia-penned Warrior, the album also includes a duet with US singer John Legend, I’ll Be Gentle, as well as a spoken word interlude, Evolution, by acclaimed actor Samuel L Jackson.

•To win a pair of tickets to the Newcastle leg of the tour, answer this question: How many albums has Paloma Faith released? Email your answer, address and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk by 9am on Friday, February 23.