What's the best Adam Ant song?

The announcement that Adam Ant will top the bill at a new Sunderland music festival certainly sent you into a spin.

The city will be treated to a dose of Antmusic in August when Adam Ant joins Buzzcocks, The Boomtown Rats, Fun Lovin' Criminals, Peter Hook and the Light, The Undertones and The Blockheads at Kubix Festival, due to be held at Herrington Country Park. But which songs are you hoping will be on the setlist? Hundreds of you left comments on our Facebook page yesterday, and these are some of your favourites.

The first day at Sunderland's Kubix festival will be headlined by Ronan Keating. Peter Andre, B*Witched, East 17 and Right Said Fred are also in the line-up.

