Two more headliners announced for Stockton Calling festival

Stockton Calling has announced two more of its headliners for the 2018 version of the festival.

Indie-pop legends The Lighting Seeds have already been announced as the headliners for the main stage at ARC on Saturday, March 31.

Billingham lo-fi duo Mouses will headline the Green Room stage at Stockton Calling 2018.

Now the organisers have revealed they will be joined by US alt-rockers We Are Scientists and Billingham lo-fi duo Mouses.

We Are Scientists, who have enjoyed chart success with It's A Hit, Nobody Move, Nobody Gets Hurt and After Hours, will headline the Ku Stage.

And Mouses, whose blend of garage riffs, poppy vocals and visceral drums has won them fans far beyond their native North east, will top the bill at The Green Room.

We Are Scientists have appeared at many major festivals, including Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds, and Coachella.

Jimmy Beck, co-organiser of Stockton Calling, said: “We Are Scientists are a massive name to add to the festival’s line-up and we can’t wait to see them headline Ku.

"They’re a band that’s a firm favourite in Stockton and another name that will, after announcing Lightning Seeds last week, see ticket sales fly out even more."

The Green Room stage has been programmed by NARC magazine, whose editor Claire Dupree said: "Stockton Calling is our favourite festival of the year.

"Who could resist a multi-venue all-dayer crammed to bursting with over 70 eclectic bands from across the UK, all located in some of the best venues the region has to offer?

"Given that it’s a sell-out event every year, it’s clear Stockton Calling is a favourite of many local music fans too, and we’re extremely proud to be hosting our usual stage at The

Green Room at this year’s festival.”

The following venues are taking part in this year’s event: ARC, The Georgian Theatre, Ku, The Storytellers, The Green Room, Room 21, Musiclounge, Whole Latte Love, and The Vault, with pop-up stages to be confirmed at a later date.

Stockton Calling has made a name for itself over the years by bringing some of the country’s most established names, the brightest national rising stars and the best regional acts together for an amazing day of live music.

This year's is the ninth edition, and advance tickets, priced £22, are on sale now from ARC’s box office on (01642) 525199, The Georgian Theatre on (01642) 606525, and online at www.arconline.co.uk and www.stocktoncalling.co.uk