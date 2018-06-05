Thrilling Michael Jackson tribute added to South Tyneside Summer Festival bill

A tribute to the King of Pop will be moonwalking into South Shields this summer as part of the borough's annual festival parade.

Michael Jackson impersonator James Aston has been added to the South Tyneside Festival line-up, and will appear at the parade on June 30.

This year's festival theme is Monsters, Myths and Magics - and will feature local youth groups, schools and community organisations.

More than 2,000 people are expected to join in with parade fun, which will start at South Shields Town Hall at 1pm, arriving at its Bents Park destination at 4.30pm.

Aston will be there, belting out some of Michael Jackson's greatest hits, and there will also be a performance of Icarus: The Fall, a dance theatre interpretation of the classic Greek story.

Read more: Picture special - see if you can spot yourself in these Bents Park concert photos



2015's Summer Festival Parade.

Created and performed by Southpaw Dance Company, from Newcastle, it will feature both dance professionals and community volunteers.

South Tyneside Festival provides a three-month programme of music, entertainment and fun for families across the borough.

Coun Alan Kerr, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council said: “The annual parade is a big part of the South Tyneside Festival and offers a unique opportunity for the community to join together in a fantastic celebration.

“This year, our talented team has organised a packed afternoon of wonderful entertainment for all of the family, which will give visitors a reason to stay local after the parade and continue to have fun.

Related content: 11 performances you van see at the Bents Park concerts this summer



“I am really looking forward to seeing James Aston in action. I really enjoy great tribute acts and everyone loves Michael Jackson’s music so it all points to a fantastic afternoon out.”