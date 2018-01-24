The Levellers and Sunderland’s Tom Smith announced for North East festival

Following a successful crowdfunding campaign, which raised £75,000 in six weeks, organisers of Lindisfarne Festival have announced The Levellers as the first confirmed headliner for the three-day summer music festival in 2018.

The Brighton folk-punk band, who are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, will be headlining the main stage on Saturday at the North East festival, which will take place once again on Beal Farm, Northumberland, overlooking Holy Island, from August 30 – September 2.

Tom Smith

Sunderland singing sensation Tom Smith, 13, from East Rainton has also been lined up to perform.

The Levellers, who sold more platinum, gold and silver albums in the 1990s than any other act, will be one of more than 120 acts taking to the eight festival stages from the Thursday evening to the early hours of Sunday.

Conleth Maenpaa, founder of Lindisfarne Festival, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have landed The Levellers for this year’s festival. They have long been (and still are!) one of the best live bands around and they fit the vibe of the event perfectly.

“Following the success of our recent crowdfunding campaign, we decided that we would crowdsource a good percentage of our 2018 line up from audience recommendations and The Levellers proved to be an extremely popular choice.

Last year's Lindisfarne Festival

“They’ve had seven Top 40 albums, including the number 1 album Zeitgeist and a platinum-selling album in 1991 called Levelling the Land. With their big anniversary taking place this year, we know everyone is going to be in for a phenomenal show.”

Other acts confirmed for the over 18’s festival include The Showhawk Duo, Hip Hop Hooray and Colonel Mustard & the Dijon 5, who will all be returning to the festival following standout performances at the 2017 event.

Also announced for the 2018 lineup are Ferocious Dog, Bombskare, Detroit Social Club, Bessie & the Zinc Buckets, Hattie Murdoch, Martha Raine, Awry and singer-songwriter Tom ‘Mouse’ Smith.

•Tickets can be bought via:http://www.lindisfarnefestival.com/2018-tickets