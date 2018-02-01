Sunderland’s Field Music to headline Deer Shed Festival alongside Goldfrapp and Drenge

Sunderland’s Field Music are to headline the Deer Shed Festival alongside electro popsters Goldfrapp and indie outfit Drenge.

The Wearside band headline the Sunday in what promises to be a very special set with The Open Here Orchestra.

Goldfrapp.

Goldfrapp headline the Saturday with very special guests, the acclaimed Public Service Broadcasting.

Drenge headline the Friday in what is something of a homecoming return for the Yorkshire-based band.

Deer Shed festival takes place from July 20-22 at Baldersby Park, Topcliffe, North Yorkshire.

Also just announced to the bill are former Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes, as well as Fazerdaze, SLUG, Riley Pearce, Peaness, Marvin Powell & Soham De.

Drenge.

Field Music are back in Baldersby Park this July, and this time they’re bringing a whole orchestra along in tow.

The Open Here Orchestra will provide a fresh tinge of drama and depth to the already layered and syncopated synth rock anthems of Field Music, and this promises to be Sunday afternoon headline set like no other.

Over what is nearing a 20-year partnership in synth pop, Goldfrapp have remained consistent pioneers of electronic music.

Never safe, always surprising and still finding room in her set for euphoric classics like Ooh La La, and Strict Machine, the festival team are delighted to have finally secured Alison Goldfrapp – aka Goldfrapp – as Saturday night headliners for the Deer Shed Festival 9 line-up.

Drenge have confirmed a return to the live circuit for the first time in over a year, topping the Friday night main stage.

The festival will be something of a homecoming show for the Yorkshire-based band, as triumphant international tours followed the universally-acclaimed releases of their eponymous debut album (2013) and the subsequent Undertow (2015).

Acts already announced on the music line-up include the North-East’s Nadine Shah, This Is The Kit, Jane Weaver, Bill Ryder-Jones, Blaenavon, HMLTD, Dream Wife, Scott Matthews, Sivu, Rozi Plain, The Orielles, Warm Digits, AK/DK, Ren Harvieu, Lowly, whenyoung, Seamus Fogarty, Anna Burch, The Ninth Wave, Mush, Holy Moly & The Crackers, Morrissey & Marshall, Bella Gaffney & Polly Bolton and Mylar Melodies.

In addition, headliners James Acaster, one of the most endearing comics on the UK circuit, and Deer Shed’s favourite Big Top MC, Justin Moorhouse, have been revealed on the comedy line-up.

Tickets for the three-day event are available from www.deershedfestival.com/tickets.