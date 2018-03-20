Sunderland pubs to hold X Factor auditions

Have you got what it takes to be the next James Arthur or Leona Lewis?

The X Factor team is heading to Sunderland in its bid to unearth hidden talent.

The Dun Cow will host X Factor auditions next month

Wannabes will get the chance to impress producers at two city pubs when open mic auditions are held from 8pm until 10.30pm at the Dun Cow on Tuesday, April 10 and at Bar Justice in Sunniside from 3pm until 9pm on Friday, April 13.

Auditionees can register online for one of the audition days, turn up in person or send in your own video audition via the website or Whatsapp.

Successful applicants will have the chance to take part in series 15 of the hit music show.

The Wearside dates will be a nationwide audition tour which is open to groups or solo singers aged 14 and over and everyone who turns up on the day will be guaranteed an audition.

If acts impress the X Factor audition team with their vocals they will then be in with a chance of auditioning in front of the X Factor judges when the judges auditions take place later in the year.

The auditions are open to all genres and types of singers, including those performing their own original material.

Artists discovered by The X Factor UK have sold more than 300 million records worldwide, making it the most successful show in history for finding chart

stars.

•To register ahead of the auditions send your audition message, featuring a video of you, a friend, family member or a vocal star you know, singing to The X Factor’s WhatsApp number on Tel. 07733 222 927 or send the video in via the website.

All details, including terms and conditions, can be found on the ITV website, www.itv.com/xfactor.