Sunderland nightclub to host tour which will honour the legacy of The Prodigy’s Keith Flint

A Sunderland nightclub is doing its bit for a national fundraiser in honour of dance legend Keith Flint.

Club Upside Down in Vine Place has joined forces with East London-based club The Cause for The Music for a Jilted Generation tour, which is taking place in 11 cities across the country to raise money for mental health charities.

The night celebrates the legacy of The Prodigy frontman, who was found dead in his Essex home last month, and those he inspired as a pioneer of the UK dance scene, while also raising funds for MIND and The CALMzone charities.

Sunderland-born DJ Garry Todd, who’s performed around the globe, is a resident at both The Cause and Club Upside Down and says that raising awareness of mental health is vital.

He said: “Keith’s death was such a shock for everyone as he was such a huge inspiration in the music world. I think for DJs, and other people working in the arts, it can be a very high-pressure environment. Sometimes you have a lot of work and money coming in, and sometimes you don’t, but it’s all on yourself.

“It’s a party scene, but it’s not as glamorous as it seems. I myself have used MIND and it’s so important to talk about these things.”

Club Upside Down in Vine Place, Sunderland

The Sunderland leg of the tour, which takes place on Friday, April 26, will feature a set by Garry; as well as club owner Chris Bungoni; Luca Cazel who’s known for his sets at Ibiza’s DC10 club and headliner 808 State DJ set.

All artists are performing free of charge and all proceeds from the door will go the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a movement against male suicide which is the single biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK, and MIND, which provides information, advice and support to people affected by mental health problems.

Across four of the gigs which have already taken place £15,000 has been raised, meaning The Music for a Jilted Generation Tour is well on the way to smashing its target of £20,000.

•Tickets are available from https://www.residentadvisor.net/events/1238131. For those unable to attend but still wishing to support, a Justgiving page can be found here.

•Anyone living with mental health problems, or who is concerned for a friend or loved one, can contact CALM’s helpline, which is manned from 5pm to midnight every night, on Tel. 0800 58 58 58.

To speak to someone at MIND Tel. 0300 123 3393, email: info@mind.org.uk or Text: 86463.