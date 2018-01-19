Sunderland band Field Music added to line-up of Stockton Calling

Sunderland art-rock band Field Music are the latest addition to the line-up of this year's Stockton Calling.

The one-day festival, now in its ninth year, is being staged at venues around the town on Saturday, 31 March.

The Spitfires will headline Room 21 at Stockton Calling.

The main headliners are '90s indie-pop legends The Lightning Seeds, who will play at the ARC, while US alt-rockers We Are Scientists and Billingham lo-fi duo Mouses have been confirmed to top the bill on the Ku Stage and The Green Room respectively.

Today, it was announced that Mercury Prize-nominated Field Music, who recently released their latest epic album, Open Here, will headline The Georgian Theatre stage.

Consisting of brothers Peter and David Brewis and a rotating cast of musicians, Field Music draw on influences as wide-ranging as Stravinsky, Stax R&B, Fleetwood Mac, Serge Gainsbourg, Thelonious Monk and Kate Bush.

Their sound is like all the pop music you've ever heard, but with a distinctly British, and North Eastern tinge.

A flyer for Field Music at Stockton Calling.

Paul Burns, co-organiser of the festival, said: “We can’t wait to see Field Music perform in Stockton again.

"They’re a world-class band from just up the A19, and when we found out they were available to play, we had to book them.

"They’re an incredible act that complements and enhances the already brilliant line-up we’ve announced so far.”

This year sees Room 21 re-join the festival's venues roster, and topping the bill are Watford rebels The Spitfires, who take their influences from The Clash, The Jam and Billy Bragg through to soul, reggae and ska.

They might not see themselves as a political band, but their kitchen-sink dramas of disillusionment with modern society strike a chord with young people who feel their voices are not being heard.

They have released two albums to date and have a strong following on Teesside.

Stockton Calling has made a name for itself over the years by bringing some of the country’s most established names, brightest national rising stars and best regional acts together for an amazing day of live music.

Advance tickets cost £22 and are on sale now from www.stocktoncalling.co.uk, from ARC’s Box Office on 01642 525199 or www.arconline.co.uk or The Georgian Theatre box office on 01642 606525. Online at and www.stocktoncalling.co.uk.