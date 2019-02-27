Strictly and Steps star Faye Tozer to host glittering evening in Sunderland

Strictly star and honorary Mackem Faye Tozer will co-host a special awards evening in Sunderland next week.

The Steps singer will join Sky Sports presenter David Jones at Foundation of Light’s first ever Gala Dinner showcasing the positive impact the charity has made to North East lives.

The 43-year-old, who is married to Sunderland-born businessman Michael Smith, has been a passionate supporter of the Foundation for many years and was guest of honour at the charity’s Ladies Afternoon Tea at Ramside Hall.

After leaving Steps, Faye made her musical theatre debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Tell Me on a Sunday and has starred in several touring productions such as Me and My Girl and Singing in the Rain. Recently she earned her place as a finalist in BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Faye, who lives in West Boldon with her husband and son Benjamin, said: “I am honoured to be co-hosting Foundation of Light’s Gala Dinner and really looking forward to a special evening. Through my support of the Foundation, I have seen first-hand the positive difference the Foundation has made to so many people’s lives and I’m excited be a part of an event that celebrates this.

“Also, being a huge fan of musical theatre, I am thrilled to be part of this celebration with entertainment from the legendary Tim Rice and friends.”

Taking place on Wednesday March 6 at the Beacon of Light, the Gala Dinner, sponsored by the Harrison Centre for Social Mobility, will be followed by An Evening with Sir Tim Rice and Friends where the songs of Foundation Trustee Sir Tim Rice will be performed live by West End artists alongside behind the scenes stories from the Academy Award-winner himself.

Jemma Dowson, Events Manager at Foundation of Light, added: “We are delighted to announce Faye will be co-hosting our Gala Awards and completing our star line up alongside David Jones.

“We are looking forward sharing the emotional stories from those we have helped towards a better tomorrow. The event is set to be our biggest yet and time is running out for those who haven’t already done so to secure their place.”

•A limited number of tickets are available for the event starting from £150 per person which includes VIP drinks reception, three course awards dinner and invitation to an ‘Evening with Sir Tim Rice and Friends’, with all funds raised going towards community projects delivered

by the Foundation of Light.

•For more information, or to reserve your place, please contact clare.wilson@foundationoflight.co.uk or call 0191 563 4733.