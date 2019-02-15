Stockton Calling festival announces The Orielles as headliners for new stage

Multi-venue music festival Stockton Calling has added a new stage for its 10th anniversary - and today revealed who will headline it.

ARC 2 is a new 250-capacity stage for this year’s event, which takes place on Saturday, April 20, and the organisers today announced that The Orielles will top the bill.

Sunderland band The Futureheads have already been unveiled as the main headliners for Stockton Calling 2019.

Signed to Heavenly Records, the band formed in Halifax when sisters Sidonie B Hand-Halford and Esmé Dee Hand-Halford met Henry Carlyle Wade at a birthday party.

Still in their teens, the threesome bonded over a love of '90s music like the Pixies and Sonic Youth, as well as the films of Quentin Tarantino, and began writing songs together.

With Esmé on vocals and bass, Sidonie on drums, and Henry on guitar, the trio crafted a sound that brought in influences as far afield as Afro-pop, disco-funk, baggy dance music, and indie pop.

Their debut album, Silver Dollar Moment, was released early last year, to much acclaim.

Jimmy Beck, one of Stockton Calling’s organisers, said: “The Orielles are one of the best up-and-coming bands in the UK and we’re delighted to have them headlining a new stage.

"We’ve always tried to cater for everyone at Stockton Calling, and The Orielles are definitely going to bring something different to the party.”

Also appearing on the ARC 2 stage are hotly-tipped Glasgow rock ‘n’ rollers LUCIA, high-octane indie rockers Retro Video Club, highly-rated indie-punk seven piece itoldyouiwouldeatyou, rock from We Tibetans, indie pop from Middlesbrough’s Heart Balloon on the Roof, alternative rock from Teesside’s Motherland, and epic soundscapes from Abel Raise the Cain.

Already announced for Stockton Calling 2019 are Sunderland band The Futureheads, who will headline the main stage after a six year hiatus, and indie legends Reverend & The Makers, who are headlining KU.

Tickets for Stockton Calling 2019 are priced at £25 in advance and can be purchased from ARC’s Box Office on 01642 525199 or online at www.arconline.co.uk and www.stocktoncalling.co.uk.