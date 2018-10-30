South Shields' Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards make heat magazine young rich list top 10 as Little Mix earn £48million

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards have been named among the wealthiest young people in the country after making the young rich list top 10

The pair from South Shields, who make up one half of the girl band, are ranked among the wealthiest UK names aged 30 and under.

Little Mix moved from tenth to sixth place this year with £48million, partly thanks to concerts and endorsements, from dry shampoo to fashion dolls.

Adele maintained her spot as the richest young British star after boosting her wealth by £15million.

The Rolling In The Deep singer tops heat magazine's annual guide with an estimated £147.5million.

Daniel Radcliffe has slipped to third place, with £87million, while Ed Sheeran climbs to second position with £94million.

Adele, 30, earned millions from her world tour, which finished in the summer of 2017, and that same year she pocketed £9 million from record sales.

She had an estimated £132million in last year's published rankings.

Harry Styles is in fourth place at £58million, the highest earning ex-One Direction star, followed by Emma Watson at £55million.

Styles' former bandmates complete the top 10, with Niall Horan at £46million, Louis Tomlinson at £44million, Liam Payne at £43million and Zayn Malik at £37million.

Star Wars actors John Boyega and Daisy Ridley are newcomers on the list at joint 28th place with £4.6million each.

Reality TV star Spencer Matthews, who recently married model Vogue Williams, makes his debut at number 30 with £4.5 million.

Heat also said that Kylie Jenner has toppled Justin Bieber as the wealthiest young star outside the UK, thanks to her cosmetics line.

The full list of the 30 richest celebrities under 30 appears in this week's heat.