Smoove & Turrell announce North Sea Sounds music cruise

It’s been announced that Smoove and Turrell will return to the high seas to perform on this year’s North Sea Sounds music cruise.

The band have teamed up with DFDS once again to perform on the crossing from North Shields to Amsterdam on November 9, as well as DJ sets from Smoove and Northern and modern soul DJ’s Toma and Tizer.

This year’s event has been extended and instead of passengers just spending the day in Amsterdam they can join in a 48-hour marathon weekend.

As part of the Lost Weekend package, fans can spend the day in Amsterdam before travelling to Hilversum (30minutes from Amsterdam) on November 10 when the band perform at Podium at de Vostin. Fans and the band will then be returning to North Shields on Sunday the 11th. The weekend is the latest offering from the Jumpin’ Hot Club’s and DFDS Seaways Award Winning North Sea Sounds series.

Tickets for the cruise can be booked at https://www.dfdsseaways.co.uk/mini-cruise-breaks/seasonal-themed/smoove-and-turrell-on-north-sea-sounds

There will also be a special launch event for the weekend at Hoochie Coochie club in Newcastle on October 5, featuring a collaboration with Voices of Virtue Gospel Choir. The choir is made up of members of churches across the North East including singers from Sunderland and South Shields who have played at places including the American Embassy in London.